Apple's Succession Strategy: Preparing for Leadership Change
Apple is reportedly intensifying its succession planning activities as it anticipates Tim Cook's potential departure from the CEO role next year, according to the Financial Times. Reuters has not confirmed the report yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:07 IST
Apple is reportedly intensifying its succession planning efforts amid reports that CEO Tim Cook may step down as early as next year. This information was disclosed by the Financial Times.
Though the report suggests a potential leadership change, Reuters has not independently verified the claim as of yet.
The proactive steps by Apple indicate a strategic move to ensure a smooth transition of leadership as the company prepares for a significant shift at the helm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement