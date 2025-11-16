Google's Texas-sized Expansion: A $40 Billion Milestone

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has announced an unprecedented $40 billion expansion in Texas, marking the company's largest investment within a single US state. This development was unveiled alongside Governor Greg Abbott, who highlighted its significant economic and technological implications.

The expansion plan includes three new data center campuses to support the company's rapidly growing cloud and artificial intelligence operations. These facilities will collaborate with programs aimed at fortifying Texas's energy infrastructure, enhancing energy affordability, and providing workforce training for students, apprentices, and skilled professionals.

Governor Abbott emphasized Texas as a central hub for AI development, inviting companies to fuse innovation with expanding energy capacities. Sundar Pichai highlighted the investment's potential to generate thousands of jobs and contribute to energy affordability initiatives, strengthening Texas' reputation as a magnet for major tech and energy firms.