Left Menu

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

A survey by Lumikai reveals that most Indians are paying for online content, with gaming capturing a significant portion of the market. The study, covering 3,000 mobile users, highlights the growing influence of young, data-driven consumers and the pivotal role of women and non-metro residents in the gaming landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:59 IST
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indians are increasingly investing in online content, with gaming taking the lead, according to a survey by venture capital firm Lumikai. The survey of 3,000 mobile users highlights a trend driven by young, data-savvy consumers who are willing to spend over Rs 1,000 for such experiences.

Lumikai's Founder, Salone Sehgal, noted that 80% of consumers use UPI for payments, and a significant portion maintains multiple active subscriptions. The survey reveals a substantial female presence in interactive media consumption, with non-metro users representing a growing demographic in the sector.

The firm's report, 'Swipe Before Type,' outlines how India's gaming landscape is evolving, emphasizing women and non-metro inhabitants. With gaming consuming 49% of digital attention, the report underscores a notable shift in entertainment spending patterns among Indians.

TRENDING

1
AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

 India
2
Injury Woes Deepen for Arsenal: Gabriel Sidelined Amidst Crucial Fixtures

Injury Woes Deepen for Arsenal: Gabriel Sidelined Amidst Crucial Fixtures

 Global
3
Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health

Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health

 India
4
Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier

Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025