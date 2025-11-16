India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

Indians are increasingly investing in online content, with gaming taking the lead, according to a survey by venture capital firm Lumikai. The survey of 3,000 mobile users highlights a trend driven by young, data-savvy consumers who are willing to spend over Rs 1,000 for such experiences.

Lumikai's Founder, Salone Sehgal, noted that 80% of consumers use UPI for payments, and a significant portion maintains multiple active subscriptions. The survey reveals a substantial female presence in interactive media consumption, with non-metro users representing a growing demographic in the sector.

The firm's report, 'Swipe Before Type,' outlines how India's gaming landscape is evolving, emphasizing women and non-metro inhabitants. With gaming consuming 49% of digital attention, the report underscores a notable shift in entertainment spending patterns among Indians.