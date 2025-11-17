AI-Driven Aquaculture Park to Transform Andhra Pradesh into Tech-Enabled Seafood Hub

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd announced a landmark agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday to develop a Rs 2,500-crore aquaculture technology park near Srikakulam. This AI-driven facility will be the first of its kind in India, potentially transforming the state into a technology-enabled hub for sustainable seafood production.

With an investment of Rs 500 crore from Kings Infra and an additional Rs 2,000 crore anticipated from ancillary industries, the facility will integrate hatcheries, farming systems, processing lines, and marine bio-actives through BlueTechOS, the company's AI operating system.

The project is expected to train 5,000 aquaculture professionals over five years, cultivate various species for export, and offer a significant boost to the Blue Economy, producing economic and employment opportunities. Andhra Pradesh is currently the largest aquaculture-producing state in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)