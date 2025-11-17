Left Menu

LTIMindtree Partners with Convatec for Strategic SAP S/4HANA Transformation

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting company, partners with Convatec, a medical technologies leader, to implement SAP’s S/4HANA system. This strategic partnership aims to streamline Convatec's business processes and enhance operational efficiency through AI-powered digital operations, forming a foundation for Convatec's next technological transformation phase.

Updated: 17-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:50 IST
LTIMindtree, a global technology consultancy, has been chosen by Convatec, a leading figure in medical products and technology, to spearhead the implementation of SAP's Digital Core – S/4HANA across Convatec's operations.

This partnership will see LTIMindtree leveraging its expertise to refresh Convatec's SAP landscape, aiming to streamline processes and foster intelligent, AI-powered digital operations that optimize efficiency.

With this implementation, Convatec plans to establish a robust foundation for future technological advancements, as confirmed by LTIMindtree and Convatec executives, anticipating significant improvements in process standardization and business outcomes.

