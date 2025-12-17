Left Menu

Campus Tragedy: Manhunt Intensifies After Brown University Shooting

A gunman killed two students and injured seven in a Brown University classroom shooting. As the manhunt enters its fourth day, authorities released surveillance footage to aid the search. The community is on edge, schools have increased security, and affected families mourn the tragic loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 03:14 IST
Campus Tragedy: Manhunt Intensifies After Brown University Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The search for a gunman responsible for a deadly shooting at Brown University extends into its fourth day, as the FBI and local authorities intensify efforts. The incident, which occurred inside a classroom, resulted in the deaths of two students and injuries to seven others, leaving the campus in disarray.

A timeline video compiled from various surveillance clips was released by law enforcement to the public, tracing the suspect's movements. The footage captures a masked individual in dark attire navigating the streets near the campus, moments before and after the attack, hoping someone recognizes him.

In response to this tragic event, the university and local community have tightened security measures, affecting normal day-to-day activities. Public schools remain open, but with increased caution, while Brown University has suspended classes for the rest of the year, mourning the loss of its students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

