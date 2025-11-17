Wall Street's Weekly Rally: Tech Giants Lead the Charge

Wall Street's futures opened higher on Monday, signaling a bustling week ahead as markets await Nvidia's earnings and renewed data from government agencies. Alphabet led the gains, climbing 5.6% in premarket trading after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $4.3 billion stake, in contrast to a reduced stake in Apple.

Nvidia nudged 0.4% upward, with quarterly earnings anticipated post-market on Wednesday. AI-focused stocks have uplifted Wall Street this year. By 5:02 a.m. ET, S&P 500 E-minis rose by 29.5 points, Nasdaq 100 by 173.5 points, and Dow E-minis by 55 points, as weekly earnings reports from retail giants loom.

Despite a nearing end to the quarterly earnings season, 82.7% of S&P 500 firms exceeded profit forecasts. With a recent government shutdown concluded, vital data releases, including the delayed September jobs report, are anticipated. Fed policy discussions remain a focal point as rate cut expectations waver.

(With inputs from agencies.)