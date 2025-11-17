Left Menu

The Digital Dilemma: AI, Extremism, and Youth Radicalization

Extremist groups are leveraging AI to spread radical content, manipulating young minds. Singapore's acting minister of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim highlights AI's role in youth radicalization cases, emphasizing the need for resilience and intervention to counter online extremism and safeguard youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Singapore, there is growing alarm over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by extremist groups to disseminate radical content, enhancing its reach and sophistication. At a seminar, Faishal Ibrahim, the acting minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, revealed the increasing difficulty young individuals face in distinguishing truth from manipulation.

Faishal cited the case of a 17-year-old who, in August 2024, employed an AI chatbot to generate a pledge of allegiance to ISIS and a jihad declaration against non-Muslims. The youth, who planned an attack in Tampines, underscores the potential for AI to amplify radicalization among the youth.

The trend of younger radicalized detainees under Singapore's Internal Security Act is concerning. With over a dozen cases since 2015, Faishal emphasizes resilience, awareness, and early intervention to prevent youth from becoming radicalized, aiming to guide them back to mainstream society instead of punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

