The Digital Dilemma: AI, Extremism, and Youth Radicalization

In Singapore, there is growing alarm over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by extremist groups to disseminate radical content, enhancing its reach and sophistication. At a seminar, Faishal Ibrahim, the acting minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, revealed the increasing difficulty young individuals face in distinguishing truth from manipulation.

Faishal cited the case of a 17-year-old who, in August 2024, employed an AI chatbot to generate a pledge of allegiance to ISIS and a jihad declaration against non-Muslims. The youth, who planned an attack in Tampines, underscores the potential for AI to amplify radicalization among the youth.

The trend of younger radicalized detainees under Singapore's Internal Security Act is concerning. With over a dozen cases since 2015, Faishal emphasizes resilience, awareness, and early intervention to prevent youth from becoming radicalized, aiming to guide them back to mainstream society instead of punitive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)