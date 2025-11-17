Major Indices Tumble as AI Giant Nvidia Set to Reveal Earnings
Wall Street's major indexes took a dip at the beginning of a busy week, with investors keenly observing Nvidia's earnings and the restart of government data releases. At the open, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite saw declines of 0.17%, 0.30%, and 0.49% respectively.
Wall Street's major indexes saw a downturn as trading commenced on Monday. This decline marks the start of a week laden with significant events, including Nvidia's much-anticipated earnings report and the restart of key U.S. government data releases.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a decrease of 79.4 points, equating to a 0.17% drop, settling at 47,068.06. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 experienced a fall of 20.5 points or 0.30%, opening at 6,713.61.
The Nasdaq Composite, reflecting technology sector concerns, dropped 112.3 points, registering a 0.49% decrease to start at 22,788.316. Market participants are closely watching the developments in anticipation of significant shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
