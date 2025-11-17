Left Menu

European Markets Tumble Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

European shares dipped as investors anticipated key U.S. economic reports. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.5% lower, as apprehensions about interest rates and overvalued tech stocks sparked sell-offs. The luxury sector was pressured by China-Japan tensions, affecting Burberry and LVMH stocks.

17-11-2025
On Monday, European shares retreated as investors cautiously awaited vital U.S. economic data, predicted to offer insights into the health of the global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 concluded the day with a 0.5% loss at 571.68 points.

Market watchers pointed to recent anxieties over potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the valuation bubble surrounding technology stocks, which spurred a worldwide sell-off the previous week, marking the largest daily loss for European equities in over a month. Regional indexes, including Germany's DAX, also faced declines, dropping 1.2%.

Complicating matters, geopolitical tensions between China and Japan over Taiwan further strained the luxury sector, with Chinese-related stocks like UK's Burberry and France's LVMH seeing notable declines.

