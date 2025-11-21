New Delhi [India], November 21: The Abu Dhabi Investment Council, a sovereign wealth fund arm of Mubadala Investment Company, nearly tripled its Bitcoin exposure during Q3. This sovereign wealth fund accumulation occurred even as Bitcoin dropped below $90,000 on November 19 for the first time in seven months, with the Fear & Greed Index plunging to extreme fear levels at 16.

Right now, retail is scared, while institutions are loading up, and that gap is where the real opportunity is. Pro traders are all asking the same thing: what's the top crypto presale to get into before the next big run? The answer that keeps coming up is DeepSnitch AI. It's live, it's useful, and it's built for traders, and it's still early.

Sovereign wealth funds and Bitcoin whales signal the next step Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund tripled its Bitcoin holdings to over $520 million during a period of heavy market volatility, just days before BTC hit a new all-time high of $125,100 on October 5. M2's treasury head called it a clear sign of institutional conviction and a strong indicator that the UAE is securing its role as a global digital asset hub.

At the same time, Bitcoin ETF outflows reached nearly $2.9 billion in November, with over $2.3 billion pulled out across five straight days. While retail traders were panic-selling, sovereign funds and institutional whales were quietly loading up.

JPMorgan is still holding firm on its $170,000 Bitcoin price target within 12 to 18 months, based on growing institutional demand and Bitcoin's role as a reserve asset. For traders watching the moves, the signal is clear.

When deep pockets move heavily during fear, it's the signal to front-run the next wave. That's why many are rotating into the top crypto presale projects now while it's still early and before the retail FOMO flood returns.

Top crypto presale picks for November 2025 DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) While major players like the Abu Dhabi Investment Council have teams of analysts and AI tools helping them find perfect entry points, most retail traders are left guessing based on social media noise and outdated charts. DeepSnitch AI is changing that.

It gives everyday traders access to real-time market intelligence that's normally only available to institutions. You get alerts on whale moves, sentiment shifts, token trends, and high-risk contracts, all sent straight to your Telegram or X feed.

This is what makes DeepSnitch AI the top crypto presale for November 2025. Two of its AI agents, SnitchFeed and SnitchScan, are already live and tracking millions of data points from wallets, on-chain activity, DEX trades, and crypto Twitter.

You get real-time updates on when whales start moving, sentiment shifts, or a token starts going viral, so you can act before the crowd catches on.

The full system will include five agents that will cover early trend spotting, cross-chain flows, and smart contract risk, helping traders catch moves early instead of chasing pumps.

With over $558,000 raised and a current presale price of just $0.02381, it can 300x easily.

https://youtu.be/t-Gi6_QKSWU?si=9_WfZsrucwr9lKuV 2. Best Wallet (BEST) If you're hunting for a top crypto presale with real upside, Best Wallet (BEST) is one of the top new crypto ICOs making noise right now. It's built as a mobile-first, multichain wallet with Fireblocks security and built-in presale access, all aimed at making it easier to discover and invest in early-stage tokens. The presale has already crossed $5.1 million, showing strong early momentum.

But don't ape in blindly. BEST comes with a $230M fully diluted valuation, no clear token unlock schedule, and a team that hasn't gone public. It's got potential, but like many top new crypto ICOs, it's high risk. If you're stacking early plays, this top crypto presale might deserve a small slot, but only if you're playing with capital you can afford to risk.

3. Flying Tulip (FT) Flying Tulip is aiming to be an all-in-one DeFi platform with spot, perps, lending, its own AMM, and even a stablecoin ($ftUSD) baked in. It's built by Yearn Finance founder Andre Cronje and already raised $200M in seed rounds from big names like DWF Labs and Nascent. The public sale is running at a $1B valuation, and they're pushing a new "principal-protected NFT" sale model that lets users redeem at par.

But there's no product live yet, no audits, and no actual protocol revenue while targeting a massive FDV. For traders looking at the top crypto presale or browsing top new crypto ICOs, FT might feel flashy, but it's still unproven. If they ship, it could rip. If not, early buyers could end up exit liquidity.

Conclusion When a sovereign wealth fund 3x's its Bitcoin stack to $520 million and calls it "digital gold," while retail panic dumps the market into oversold territory and whales are loading harder than they have all year, that's your signal. This is classic smart money accumulation while the crowd freaks out.

That's exactly why DeepSnitch AI is being called the top crypto presale in November 2025. It's a live AI tool already dropping real-time trading alpha straight to your Telegram or X. It solves actual problems retail traders face every day, and it's still sitting at just $0.02381.

The upside here? 300x potential is on the table if this hits like it should.

Visit the official website to secure your position in the DeepSnitch AI presale before the next price increase, and join the community on X and Telegram for the same real-time intelligence that helps institutions make billion-dollar conviction calls.

Frequently asked questions How do I identify the top crypto presale when institutions are accumulating? Focus on projects with working products already live, genuine utility addressing real market inefficiencies, completed security audits, and massive addressable markets.

What makes DeepSnitch AI the top crypto presale in November 2025? It's the only presale with live AI agents already processing millions of data points and delivering actionable trader intelligence today, combined with ground-floor $0.02381 pricing and a market opportunity serving hundreds of millions of crypto holders who lack institutional-grade tools.

Why position in the top crypto presale during market fear? Extreme fear in the market while retail panic is the signal that professional traders wait for. Early presale positioning captures maximum upside before the next bull leg drives mainstream FOMO and exponentially higher prices.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)