Pemmasani says every rupee must be accounted for, directs postal dept plug revenue leak

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has directed the Department of Post to implement a technology-backed and incentive-driven framework to curb revenue leakages across the postal network, an official statement said on Friday.

The government has set a target to transform post offices from a cost centre to profit centre by 2029. The minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the Department of Posts on Friday where he called for carrying out field audits of high-volume Post Offices handling over 10,000, 5,000 and 1,000 transactions per day and ordered integration of weighing machines with postal IT systems to eliminate manual errors and under-invoicing.

''The focus is on strengthening operational controls, modernising digital security systems and building a motivated workforce to ensure that every rupee is accounted for," the minister said in the meeting. The minister directed the postal department to roll out dynamic barcoding along with prepaid booking alerts to monitor irregular transactions and prevent mid-level infusion of articles and parcels into the delivery chain.

"The Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, chaired a high-level review meeting to address revenue leakages in the Department of Posts (DoP). He called for adopting a multi-pronged, technology-backed, robust and incentive-driven framework to curb revenue leakages across the postal network, the statement said. Pemmasani also reviewed the Postal Savings Bank's digital and financial security framework and called for stronger safeguards through biometric and OTP-based authentication for officials. He directed faster Aadhaar and mobile seeding of accounts and wider adoption of digital passbooks to improve transparency, minimise manual errors and prevent fraud.

