Malaysia to Ban Social Media for Under-16s

Malaysia is set to ban social media access for minors under 16 from next year, aligning with global efforts to safeguard children online. Citing risks like cyberbullying, the ban follows similar actions in nations like Australia, France, and Denmark. Social media companies now face heightened scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia announced plans to prohibit social media access for users under 16 starting next year, aligning with a global push to enhance child safety online.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil revealed that the government is examining age restriction mechanisms used in countries like Australia to curb risks such as cyberbullying and child exploitation.

This initiative places Malaysia among nations like France and Italy, who are actively developing age verification methods following rising concerns about social media's impact on youth wellbeing.

