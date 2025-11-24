Malaysia to Ban Social Media for Under-16s

Malaysia announced plans to prohibit social media access for users under 16 starting next year, aligning with a global push to enhance child safety online.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil revealed that the government is examining age restriction mechanisms used in countries like Australia to curb risks such as cyberbullying and child exploitation.

This initiative places Malaysia among nations like France and Italy, who are actively developing age verification methods following rising concerns about social media's impact on youth wellbeing.