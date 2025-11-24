China's Swift Recovery: Shenzhou-22 Launch to Restore Tiangong Operations

In an effort to restore normal operations at its Tiangong space station, China will launch the unmanned Shenzhou-22 spacecraft on November 25. State broadcaster CCTV reported this as a move to stabilize China's space station and manned flight schedule after the early return of Shenzhou-21 due to damage at the station.

The launch will take place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and represents China's meticulous planning in space operations. The Shenzhou-22's deployment is crucial since it will replace Shenzhou-21, offering a flightworthy vessel for Tiangong's crew and preparing the station for future missions.

The Shenzhou-22 mission is particularly significant, marking a strategic step in managing capacity limitations while paving the way for China's next manned spaceflight mission. Meanwhile, the damaged Shenzhou-20 may be undocked and de-orbited over the Pacific, as suggested by experts, though final decisions are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)