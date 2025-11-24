ICONN Summit 2025: Unveiling India's Technological Future

The CII Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Startups (CII CIES) launched the ICONN Summit 2025 at T-Hub, gathering India's leading corporates, investors, policymakers, and innovators to steer the nation's technology and startup growth.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, announced the launch of an AI Hub focused on cybersecurity and biologics, aiming to transform Hyderabad into a global node for trusted AI and innovation.

Industry leaders emphasized the synergy between startups and established companies, advocating for enhanced R&D recognition. Key releases included reports on engineering hardware startups and financial inclusion, along with a compendium celebrating women in innovation.