ICONN Summit 2025: Unveiling India's Technological Future

The ICONN Summit 2025 was inaugurated at T-Hub by the CII Centre of Excellence for Innovation, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss India's technological and startup growth. The event highlighted the importance of AI, biotech, corporate-startup collaborations, and the need for enhanced R&D recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:21 IST
The CII Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Startups (CII CIES) launched the ICONN Summit 2025 at T-Hub, gathering India's leading corporates, investors, policymakers, and innovators to steer the nation's technology and startup growth.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, announced the launch of an AI Hub focused on cybersecurity and biologics, aiming to transform Hyderabad into a global node for trusted AI and innovation.

Industry leaders emphasized the synergy between startups and established companies, advocating for enhanced R&D recognition. Key releases included reports on engineering hardware startups and financial inclusion, along with a compendium celebrating women in innovation.

