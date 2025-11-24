Left Menu

India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities

India is set to advance in quantum technology with the establishment of four Quantum Fabrication and Central Facilities at premier institutions under the National Quantum Mission. These new capabilities will bolster the country's technological sovereignty and support the development of sovereign quantum devices and systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:07 IST
India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to revolutionize its technological landscape with the establishment of four cutting-edge Quantum Fabrication and Central Facilities worth Rs 720 crore at top science and technology institutions. The initiative was unveiled by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, marking a significant leap towards India's ambition for technological sovereignty.

The facilities are part of the National Quantum Mission and will be located at IIT-Bombay, IISc-Bengaluru, IIT-Kanpur, and IIT-Delhi. These advanced infrastructures will cater to quantum sensing, computing, and materials, laying the groundwork for building sovereign, secure, and scalable quantum devices within the nation.

This strategic development will not only serve the needs of NQM investigators but also be accessible to academia, industry, and start-ups, enhancing India's position as a global competitor in quantum technology. Offering a platform for research and training, these facilities are set to usher in an era of world-class scientific innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025