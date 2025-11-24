India's Quantum Leap: Establishing State-of-the-Art Quantum Facilities

India is poised to revolutionize its technological landscape with the establishment of four cutting-edge Quantum Fabrication and Central Facilities worth Rs 720 crore at top science and technology institutions. The initiative was unveiled by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, marking a significant leap towards India's ambition for technological sovereignty.

The facilities are part of the National Quantum Mission and will be located at IIT-Bombay, IISc-Bengaluru, IIT-Kanpur, and IIT-Delhi. These advanced infrastructures will cater to quantum sensing, computing, and materials, laying the groundwork for building sovereign, secure, and scalable quantum devices within the nation.

This strategic development will not only serve the needs of NQM investigators but also be accessible to academia, industry, and start-ups, enhancing India's position as a global competitor in quantum technology. Offering a platform for research and training, these facilities are set to usher in an era of world-class scientific innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)