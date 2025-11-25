France Moves to Suspend Shein Over Illicit Products

The French government is taking decisive action against the Chinese online platform Shein by seeking a three-month suspension of its services in the country. This move comes after authorities discovered the sale of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons on the site, according to a finance ministry official.

This legal action is part of an unprecedented judicial procedure aimed at urging Shein to implement stricter controls on its product offerings. Although Shein has already disabled its marketplace in France, the part of its website selling the brand's own clothing remains operational.

The upcoming court hearing in Paris will involve Infinite Styles Services Co Ltd, responsible for Shein's European operations. The case relies on Article 6.3 of the digital economy law, allowing judges to halt online content causing harm. The French government has also demanded internet service providers block access to Shein, amid broader calls for EU intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)