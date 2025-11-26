Left Menu

Digital Connexion's $11 Billion Data Center Bet in Andhra Pradesh

Digital Connexion, a collaboration between Brookfield, Reliance Industries, and Digital Realty, plans to invest $11 billion by 2030 to establish 1 Gigawatts worth of data centers in Andhra Pradesh using AI-native technology. The initiative follows a similar announcement by Google and aims at advancing digital infrastructure.

Updated: 26-11-2025 11:46 IST
  • India

Digital Connexion, a joint venture of Brookfield, Reliance Industries, and US-based Digital Realty, has announced a significant investment plan. The company will inject USD 11 billion by 2030 to establish 1 Gigawatts data centers across 400 acres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

This ambitious project focuses on building AI-native, purpose-built data centers designed to handle AI workloads efficiently. The centers aim to equip hyperscalers and enterprises with advanced systems and robust power infrastructure, preparing them for the future of digital innovation.

The investment marks the second substantial endeavor in India following Google's recent commitment of USD 15 billion in the same region. Digital Connexion has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to facilitate this project, further expanding their presence in Chennai and upcoming location in Mumbai.

