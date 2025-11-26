Left Menu

Safran's Commitment to Building India’s Aeronautical Future

Safran, a French aerospace firm, pledges to establish a Rafale engine assembly line in India with expanded orders. It recently inaugurated a new MRO facility in Hyderabad, investing 40 million euros to service over 600 engines annually. Plans are in motion to boost revenue and sourcing from India.

Updated: 26-11-2025 14:30 IST
Safran's Commitment to Building India’s Aeronautical Future
French aerospace leader Safran has announced plans to set up a final assembly line for Rafale engines and critical components in India, contingent on additional fighter jet orders from the Indian Air Force. The move underscores Safran's deepening commitment to the Indian market, where it has operated for over 70 years.

The announcement followed the inauguration of its new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP engines in Hyderabad, signifying a 40 million euro investment aimed at servicing more than 600 engine modules annually and creating 150 jobs at full capacity. This is part of Safran's strategic effort to triple its annual revenue from India to over 3 billion euros by 2030.

Currently, Safran provides crucial components, including engines, landing gear, and electrical systems for Rafale jets. The company plans to increase its sourcing from India fivefold to 500 million euros by 2030. The expansive scope of the new facility includes maintaining engines for both Indian and export markets, enhancing Safran's existing partnerships in the region.

