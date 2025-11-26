Left Menu

Retailers Turn to AI: Revolutionizing Holiday Shopping Strategies

Retailers are shifting strategies this holiday season, focusing on AI agents like ChatGPT and Gemini. These tools are transforming online shopping by influencing searches and referrals. Companies are adapting by increasing content output and leveraging new advertising methods to maintain visibility in this AI-driven marketplace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic pivot, retailers are investing in AI agents such as ChatGPT and Google's Gemini to reshape holiday shopping experiences. This marks a shift from traditional advertising to AI-driven consumer engagement.

Retailers are now amplifying content production and utilizing new platforms to capture AI's attention. Brian Stempeck, CEO of Evertune.ai, notes brands have gone from producing a handful to hundreds of articles monthly to meet AI criteria, reshaping their digital presence dramatically.

While traffic from AI referrals remains minimal, companies like Amazon and R+Co are leading efforts to capitalize on high-intent shopping from AI links. Efforts continue as businesses adopt cutting-edge approaches to ensure products remain prominent in AI-influenced shopping journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

