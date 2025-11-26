QBurst Unveils 'High AI-Q' Branding for AI-First Digital Transformation

QBurst has unveiled its new 'High AI-Q' branding, reflecting the company's commitment to AI-first digital transformation. The updated positioning integrates Generative AI and Agentic AI into all core services, aiming to deliver cutting-edge digital experiences.

The company, backed by Multiples Private Equity, is poised to transform enterprise operations across industries like Retail, Healthcare, and Manufacturing. By incorporating AI into every facet of its services, QBurst claims to enhance client outcomes in Growth, Productivity, and Transformation.

A recent launch event highlighted these developments, featuring a panel discussion and the release of a book by Jeroen Tas on forging resilient organizations in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. QBurst continues to position itself as a leader in digital innovation and enterprise transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)