Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits
The European Parliament has approved a resolution urging a default minimum age of 16 for social media use, with exceptions allowed with parental consent. A proposed draft also suggests a minimum age of 13 for accessing social media platforms and video-sharing services. However, this resolution is not legally binding.
The European Parliament took a significant step on Wednesday by endorsing a resolution aimed at ensuring safer online interactions for young individuals. The resolution advocates setting a default age of 16 for social media access, unless specifically authorized by a parent or guardian.
A document released in October proposed setting a consistent European digital age limit of 16, preventing unapproved access to social media platforms for those below this age. Additionally, it suggested a 13-year age limit for both video-sharing services and the use of "AI companions."
Despite its importance, the resolution lacks legal power and does not establish official policy. It remains a recommendation for safeguarding minors online.
