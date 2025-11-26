Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

The European Parliament took a significant step on Wednesday by endorsing a resolution aimed at ensuring safer online interactions for young individuals. The resolution advocates setting a default age of 16 for social media access, unless specifically authorized by a parent or guardian.

A document released in October proposed setting a consistent European digital age limit of 16, preventing unapproved access to social media platforms for those below this age. Additionally, it suggested a 13-year age limit for both video-sharing services and the use of "AI companions."

Despite its importance, the resolution lacks legal power and does not establish official policy. It remains a recommendation for safeguarding minors online.

