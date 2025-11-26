Tesla Charges Ahead: Electrifying India's Future with Sustainable Mobility

US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla is expanding its footprint in India, aiming to revolutionize the country's charging infrastructure to fit varied customer lifestyles.

With initial operations in Delhi and Mumbai, Tesla has now inaugurated its flagship Tesla Center at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram, offering comprehensive services including retail, after-sales support, and vehicle charging.

Tesla's strategic move includes partnerships with urban hotels for customer convenience, as well as a meticulous direct-to-consumer sales approach, both designed to foster a seamless transition to sustainable electric vehicles across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)