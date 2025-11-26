Left Menu

Tesla Charges Ahead: Electrifying India's Future with Sustainable Mobility

Tesla is set to expand its presence in India by developing charging infrastructure catering to diverse customer lifestyles. The company recently launched its first Tesla Center in Gurugram, offering retail, delivery, and charging services. Tesla's direct-to-consumer model aims to accelerate India's transition to electric mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla is expanding its footprint in India, aiming to revolutionize the country's charging infrastructure to fit varied customer lifestyles.

With initial operations in Delhi and Mumbai, Tesla has now inaugurated its flagship Tesla Center at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram, offering comprehensive services including retail, after-sales support, and vehicle charging.

Tesla's strategic move includes partnerships with urban hotels for customer convenience, as well as a meticulous direct-to-consumer sales approach, both designed to foster a seamless transition to sustainable electric vehicles across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

