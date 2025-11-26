Left Menu

South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

South Korea launched its largest satellite using the Nuri rocket, marking the fourth of six planned missions by 2027. The mission aims to place a 516-kg science satellite and 12 microsatellites in orbit to study auroral activity, Earth's atmosphere, and test space technology innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:42 IST
South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant technological milestone, South Korea successfully launched its largest satellite to date using a nationally developed space rocket. The Nuri rocket, marking its fourth mission, took off from the spaceport in Goheung on Thursday, aiming to push forward the country's aerospace capabilities.

This three-stage rocket sought to deliver a primary 516-kg science satellite, slated to orbit 600 km above Earth. Equipped with advanced tools, the satellite is designed to study auroral activity and test life-science experiments in the harsh space environment, among other scientific endeavors.

Accompanying the main payload are 12 microsatellites, or 'cube' satellites, developed by university and institutional teams. These compact devices include systems for atmospheric study, oceanic plastic monitoring via infrared cameras, and testing of solar and communication technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
2
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

 India
4
South Korea's Space Leap: Pioneering National Rocket Launch

South Korea's Space Leap: Pioneering National Rocket Launch

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025