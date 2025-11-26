South Korea's Space Triumph: Nuri Rocket Launches Largest Satellite

In a significant technological milestone, South Korea successfully launched its largest satellite to date using a nationally developed space rocket. The Nuri rocket, marking its fourth mission, took off from the spaceport in Goheung on Thursday, aiming to push forward the country's aerospace capabilities.

This three-stage rocket sought to deliver a primary 516-kg science satellite, slated to orbit 600 km above Earth. Equipped with advanced tools, the satellite is designed to study auroral activity and test life-science experiments in the harsh space environment, among other scientific endeavors.

Accompanying the main payload are 12 microsatellites, or 'cube' satellites, developed by university and institutional teams. These compact devices include systems for atmospheric study, oceanic plastic monitoring via infrared cameras, and testing of solar and communication technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)