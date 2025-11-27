Left Menu

Asahi Group Cyberattack Disrupts Operations and Exposes Data

Japan's Asahi Group faced a cyberattack in late September, affecting its logistical operations and exposing data of millions. The disruption led to shortages and delayed earnings reports. Production is resuming, but full normalcy is expected by February. The ransomware attack did not involve a ransom payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:01 IST
Asahi Group Cyberattack Disrupts Operations and Exposes Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's Asahi Group announced on Thursday its plans to restore normal logistical operations by February following a disruptive cyberattack in late September. The attack resulted in the suspension of operations, including order processing and shipping, and potentially exposed personal details of 1.52 million customers.

The cyberattack also forced Asahi to delay its July-September earnings report by over 50 days, with CEO Atsushi Katsuki acknowledging expected negative impacts on results. Despite challenges, the company's mid-to-long-term management plan remains unchanged.

Ransomware group Qilin claimed responsibility for the attack on October 9, though Asahi did not meet any ransom demands. Production has resumed at six domestic factories, but not all products will be available for shipment before February, as investigations and recovery continue.

TRENDING

1
Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

Arsenal's Unstoppable Rise: Dominating Europe with Flawless Victory

 United Kingdom
2
Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

Drama and Triumph: Atletico Madrid's Champions League Clash

 Spain
3
US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

US Halts Afghan Immigration Requests: A Nationwide Pause

 Global
4
Kylian Mbappé's Spectacular Hat Trick in Champions League Action

Kylian Mbappé's Spectacular Hat Trick in Champions League Action

 Greece

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025