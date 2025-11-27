Asahi Group Cyberattack Disrupts Operations and Exposes Data

Japan's Asahi Group announced on Thursday its plans to restore normal logistical operations by February following a disruptive cyberattack in late September. The attack resulted in the suspension of operations, including order processing and shipping, and potentially exposed personal details of 1.52 million customers.

The cyberattack also forced Asahi to delay its July-September earnings report by over 50 days, with CEO Atsushi Katsuki acknowledging expected negative impacts on results. Despite challenges, the company's mid-to-long-term management plan remains unchanged.

Ransomware group Qilin claimed responsibility for the attack on October 9, though Asahi did not meet any ransom demands. Production has resumed at six domestic factories, but not all products will be available for shipment before February, as investigations and recovery continue.