India's Space Sector Calls for Budget Boost and Strategic Initiatives

India's space industry has made a strong appeal for a significant increase in budget allocation, urging the government to triple funding for the sector and initiate a national satellite connectivity mission. This move aims to bolster communication services in the country's remote regions.

The Satcom Industry Association of India (SIA-India) presented these demands to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting that the current allocation, a mere 0.04% of GDP, requires expansion to at least 0.12% to avoid financial shocks and support strategic growth.

Industry leaders argue that designating space as critical infrastructure and increasing public investment are pivotal for positioning India as a leader in the Indo-Pacific. Additional proposals include financing for remote regions, foreign investment frameworks, and incentives for space manufacturing to foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)