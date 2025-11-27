Left Menu

Strengthening Telecom Cyber Security: A Decisive Move

The Department of Telecommunications has corrected an erroneous re-publication of the Telecommunication Cyber Security Amendment Rules, 2025. These rules aim to secure telecom operations, enhance digital trust, and address vulnerabilities within digital services. They include provisions for mobile validation and measure against telecom-enabled frauds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:25 IST
  • India

The Department of Telecommunications has taken corrective action by rescinding a mistakenly republished notification on telecom cyber security rules. The Telecommunication Cyber Security Amendment Rules, 2025, remain intact and focus on addressing vulnerabilities due to telecom identifiers in digital services.

A key feature of the amendment is the Mobile Number Validation platform, designed to curb identity fraud and ensure the legitimacy of mobile number linkages with digital services. This move is crucial in tackling telecom-linked cyber frauds while adhering to data protection standards.

The rules also highlight enhanced measures for the second-hand device market and increased traceability of telecom identifiers used by entities in finance and e-commerce. This step strengthens telecom cyber resilience, vital for a secure digital ecosystem in India.

