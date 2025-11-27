Left Menu

Delhi IT Team Embarks on Nationwide Tour to Enhance Digital Governance

Officials from the Delhi government's IT Department will tour various Indian states to learn best IT practices and enhance digital governance. These efforts aim to make governance more accessible and efficient through initiatives like WhatsApp governance and a unified data hub to streamline services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking proactive steps to improve its digital governance by sending officials on educational tours to states known for their IT excellence. These tours aim to explore and adopt her practices that could revolutionize Delhi's IT infrastructure and governance.

The Information and Technology (IT) Department has lined up several initiatives to make governance more accessible. Plans include launching WhatsApp governance and e-district services across Delhi's common service centres for improved service delivery. Officials will learn from states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Kerala, which are leading in digital governance.

Previous visits to Rajasthan and Chandigarh have already provided insights into innovative IT models and advanced e-governance frameworks. These study tours are expected to facilitate knowledge exchange, improve planning for upcoming digital projects like the unified data hub, and the integrated command control centre, and ensure real-time decision-making.

