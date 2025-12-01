VinFast's New Hybrid Strategy: A Game-Changer for Electric Cars

In a strategic pivot, Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast is exploring the integration of small internal combustion engines (ICE) in its vehicles. This move aims at extending driving ranges and enhancing battery recharging capabilities, according to insiders and job advertisements.

With end goals to mitigate financial losses and expand globally, parent company Vingroup is not ruling out new product developments aligned with market trends. Currently, VinFast's VF9 SUV could evolve into a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV), while hybrid models are also under consideration.

Despite a commitment to zero-emission vehicle production by 2040, this partial shift marks a significant development in VinFast's strategy, as it contends with competitive pressures and environmental regulations. Meanwhile, Vietnam is slated to restrict petrol vehicle use from 2026, prompting local innovations in sustainable mobility solutions.

