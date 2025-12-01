Left Menu

VinFast's New Hybrid Strategy: A Game-Changer for Electric Cars

VinFast is considering equipping its electric cars with small ICEs to recharge batteries and extend driving ranges. This strategic shift aims to boost sales and mitigate losses for parent company Vingroup. The company is exploring REEVs and hybrid models while maintaining its green transition goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:26 IST
VinFast's New Hybrid Strategy: A Game-Changer for Electric Cars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic pivot, Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast is exploring the integration of small internal combustion engines (ICE) in its vehicles. This move aims at extending driving ranges and enhancing battery recharging capabilities, according to insiders and job advertisements.

With end goals to mitigate financial losses and expand globally, parent company Vingroup is not ruling out new product developments aligned with market trends. Currently, VinFast's VF9 SUV could evolve into a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV), while hybrid models are also under consideration.

Despite a commitment to zero-emission vehicle production by 2040, this partial shift marks a significant development in VinFast's strategy, as it contends with competitive pressures and environmental regulations. Meanwhile, Vietnam is slated to restrict petrol vehicle use from 2026, prompting local innovations in sustainable mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

