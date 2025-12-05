Left Menu

European Stocks Hold Steady Amid U.S. Inflation Anticipation

European shares showed stability on Friday, following three days of gains and edging towards a weekly increase. The stability comes as investors are eagerly awaiting crucial U.S. inflation data. Shifts in resource stocks and sector upgrades by Citigroup further shaped the market dynamics.

Updated: 05-12-2025 13:44 IST
European shares stabilized on Friday after three days of consecutive gains, positioning them for a weekly uptick. Investors are keenly watching for a pivotal inflation report from the United States that could sway monetary policy directions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 marginally rose by 0.1% to 579.52, with significant indices in Germany and France also seeing slight increases. The market's movements come ahead of a key personal consumption expenditure report from the U.S., which might impact the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decisions.

Basic resources outperformed other sectors, advancing 1.3% due to surging copper prices. Citigroup revised its 2026 target for the STOXX 600 to 640 and upgraded sectors like auto and chemicals, anticipating favorable fiscal conditions. Ocado's shares soared following a substantial financial settlement from Kroger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

