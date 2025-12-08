Left Menu

TRAI Sends Reconsidered Recommendations to DoT on Satellite Spectrum Policies

This marks another key step in India’s ongoing efforts to modernize and harmonize spectrum governance for emerging satellite communication (satcom) technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:10 IST
TRAI Sends Reconsidered Recommendations to DoT on Satellite Spectrum Policies
On 12 November 2025, DoT issued a back-reference to TRAI, seeking reconsideration of certain components of the recommendations submitted earlier. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has formally submitted its response to the back-reference dated 12 November 2025 issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) concerning TRAI’s earlier recommendations on the “Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services.” This marks another key step in India’s ongoing efforts to modernize and harmonize spectrum governance for emerging satellite communication (satcom) technologies.

Background: DoT’s Original Reference on Satellite Spectrum Framework

DoT first sought TRAI’s recommendations on 11 July 2024, requesting a detailed policy framework for spectrum allocation — including pricing, regulatory conditions, and level-playing-field considerations — for the following satcom service categories:

  1. NGSO (Non-Geostationary Orbit)–based Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) delivering data communication and internet services

    • TRAI was asked to also account for the existing GSO (Geostationary Orbit) satellite service providers while framing recommendations.

  2. GSO/NGSO-based Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) offering voice, text, data, and broadband internet connectivity.

These services are becoming increasingly critical to enable nationwide connectivity, rural broadband expansion, disaster communication systems, aviation/maritime connectivity, and future satellite–5G/6G integration.

TRAI’s Initial Recommendations Sent in May 2025

Following an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation — involving global satcom operators, Indian industry bodies, technology experts, and government agencies — TRAI submitted its detailed recommendations to DoT on 9 May 2025. The recommendations focused on:

  • Transparent and technology-neutral spectrum assignment

  • Ensuring fair competition with terrestrial telecom operators

  • Balancing administrative allocation and potential auction mechanisms

  • Regulatory clarity for NGSO mega-constellations and GSO gateways

  • Pricing approaches that enable innovation while safeguarding national interest

These proposals were intended to establish a fair, future-ready and investment-friendly regulatory environment for the fast-growing satellite communication sector.

DoT’s Back-Reference and Request for Reconsideration

On 12 November 2025, DoT issued a back-reference to TRAI, seeking reconsideration of certain components of the recommendations submitted earlier. Under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997, TRAI is mandated to re-examine and provide revised recommendations when requested by the Government.

Some of the key areas likely referred back by DoT include:

  • Methodology for assigning spectrum to NGSO operators

  • Level-playing-field norms between satcom and terrestrial telecom services

  • Pricing frameworks for shared vs exclusive spectrum usage

  • Licensing and coordination arrangements for multi-orbit satellite systems

Although specific details were not disclosed in the press statement, DoT’s move reflects the complexity of regulating next-generation satellite systems in alignment with national spectrum strategy.

TRAI Sends Reconsidered Response to DoT

After thorough evaluation, TRAI has now sent its detailed response to DoT addressing the queries and recommendations referred back in the back-reference. The updated response has also been made available on TRAI’s official website: www.trai.gov.in.

This step is expected to accelerate the finalization of India’s comprehensive satellite spectrum policy framework, paving the way for:

  • Faster deployment of satellite broadband services

  • Streamlined licensing for NGSO and GSO operators

  • Robust competition across the satcom and terrestrial telecom ecosystems

  • Improved connectivity in remote and underserved regions

  • Enhanced national preparedness for space-tech innovation

Contact for Clarification

For further information, stakeholders may contact: Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI Phone: +91-11-20907758

 

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025