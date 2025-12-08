TRAI Sends Reconsidered Recommendations to DoT on Satellite Spectrum Policies

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has formally submitted its response to the back-reference dated 12 November 2025 issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) concerning TRAI’s earlier recommendations on the “Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services.” This marks another key step in India’s ongoing efforts to modernize and harmonize spectrum governance for emerging satellite communication (satcom) technologies.

Background: DoT’s Original Reference on Satellite Spectrum Framework

DoT first sought TRAI’s recommendations on 11 July 2024, requesting a detailed policy framework for spectrum allocation — including pricing, regulatory conditions, and level-playing-field considerations — for the following satcom service categories:

NGSO (Non-Geostationary Orbit)–based Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) delivering data communication and internet services TRAI was asked to also account for the existing GSO (Geostationary Orbit) satellite service providers while framing recommendations. GSO/NGSO-based Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) offering voice, text, data, and broadband internet connectivity.

These services are becoming increasingly critical to enable nationwide connectivity, rural broadband expansion, disaster communication systems, aviation/maritime connectivity, and future satellite–5G/6G integration.

TRAI’s Initial Recommendations Sent in May 2025

Following an extensive multi-stakeholder consultation — involving global satcom operators, Indian industry bodies, technology experts, and government agencies — TRAI submitted its detailed recommendations to DoT on 9 May 2025. The recommendations focused on:

Transparent and technology-neutral spectrum assignment

Ensuring fair competition with terrestrial telecom operators

Balancing administrative allocation and potential auction mechanisms

Regulatory clarity for NGSO mega-constellations and GSO gateways

Pricing approaches that enable innovation while safeguarding national interest

These proposals were intended to establish a fair, future-ready and investment-friendly regulatory environment for the fast-growing satellite communication sector.

DoT’s Back-Reference and Request for Reconsideration

On 12 November 2025, DoT issued a back-reference to TRAI, seeking reconsideration of certain components of the recommendations submitted earlier. Under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997, TRAI is mandated to re-examine and provide revised recommendations when requested by the Government.

Some of the key areas likely referred back by DoT include:

Methodology for assigning spectrum to NGSO operators

Level-playing-field norms between satcom and terrestrial telecom services

Pricing frameworks for shared vs exclusive spectrum usage

Licensing and coordination arrangements for multi-orbit satellite systems

Although specific details were not disclosed in the press statement, DoT’s move reflects the complexity of regulating next-generation satellite systems in alignment with national spectrum strategy.

TRAI Sends Reconsidered Response to DoT

After thorough evaluation, TRAI has now sent its detailed response to DoT addressing the queries and recommendations referred back in the back-reference. The updated response has also been made available on TRAI’s official website: www.trai.gov.in.

This step is expected to accelerate the finalization of India’s comprehensive satellite spectrum policy framework, paving the way for:

Faster deployment of satellite broadband services

Streamlined licensing for NGSO and GSO operators

Robust competition across the satcom and terrestrial telecom ecosystems

Improved connectivity in remote and underserved regions

Enhanced national preparedness for space-tech innovation

Contact for Clarification

For further information, stakeholders may contact: Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi Advisor (Networks, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI Phone: +91-11-20907758