Trump's Executive Order for Unified AI Regulation

President Trump announced plans to sign an executive order aiming to establish a unified AI approval process across the U.S. The order seeks to avoid state-specific regulations, aligning with tech giants' calls for national standards. The initiative might face opposition from states fearing negative outcomes of unregulated AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:29 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump declared on Monday his intention to sign an executive order this week that would standardize the approval process for artificial intelligence across the United States, aiming to prevent a fragmented regulatory landscape.

"There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI," Trump stated in a Truth Social post, underscoring the need for national consistency. He announced plans for a 'ONE RULE Executive Order' to spare companies from seeking multiple approvals across different states, affecting AI giants like OpenAI, Google's Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Andreessen Horowitz, who have advocated for a single set of national standards.

While the move aligns with industry leaders' desires to foster innovation without stifling restrictions, it is expected to encounter resistance from state authorities concerned about the risks of leaving AI unregulated, fearing it could have "disastrous consequences."

(With inputs from agencies.)

