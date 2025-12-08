Left Menu

Fertiliser Fiasco: Farmers Block Roads Over Urea Shortage in Madhya Pradesh

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district protested road blockages due to a urea fertiliser shortage. Demonstrations erupted as cooperative bank disputes hampered supply, with officials striving for quick resolution. The protest highlighted grievances over fertiliser distribution, power supply issues, and past administrative actions, demanding immediate government attention.

In Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, farmers staged road blockades on Monday, protesting a shortage of urea fertiliser and perceived apathy by officials. Roadways near Bamitha, Harpalpur, and Bada Malhara became centers of disruption as protestors voiced their frustrations.

Leading the agitation, farmer leader Ramkripal Sharma pointed to disputes among cooperative bank managers and society workers as the root cause of disrupted fertiliser supply. Despite adequate DAP availability, farmers were often forced to buy from markets, sparking chaotic scenes.

Following discussions with authorities, including MLA Arvind Pateria, temporary resolutions were promised, yet the farmers' broader issues remain unresolved, prompting warnings of intensified future protests. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged prompt administrative actions, including launching a revenue campaign to address farmers' grievances.

