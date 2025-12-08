Fertiliser Fiasco: Farmers Block Roads Over Urea Shortage in Madhya Pradesh

In Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, farmers staged road blockades on Monday, protesting a shortage of urea fertiliser and perceived apathy by officials. Roadways near Bamitha, Harpalpur, and Bada Malhara became centers of disruption as protestors voiced their frustrations.

Leading the agitation, farmer leader Ramkripal Sharma pointed to disputes among cooperative bank managers and society workers as the root cause of disrupted fertiliser supply. Despite adequate DAP availability, farmers were often forced to buy from markets, sparking chaotic scenes.

Following discussions with authorities, including MLA Arvind Pateria, temporary resolutions were promised, yet the farmers' broader issues remain unresolved, prompting warnings of intensified future protests. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged prompt administrative actions, including launching a revenue campaign to address farmers' grievances.