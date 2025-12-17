U.S.-EU Trade Tensions Escalate Over Service Provider Disputes

The Trump administration announced a potential broad array of retaliatory actions against EU service providers on Tuesday. This comes amid accusations from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) that the European Union has employed discriminatory practices against American service companies.

The USTR, using social media platform X, criticized the EU and its member states for enacting "discriminatory and harassing lawsuits, taxes, fines and directives against U.S. services." They argued that in contrast, European companies—such as Accenture, DHL, Siemens, and Spotify—operate freely in the United States.

The recent tension follows a European regulatory fine imposed on Elon Musk's X platform, with the USTR affirming they would leverage every available tool to counteract what they see as unfair measures. The office highlighted potential U.S. responses, including fees or restrictions against European service providers like Amadeus, Capgemini, Mistral, Publicis, and SAP.