China Eases EU Pork Tariffs Amid Electric Vehicle Trade Tensions
China has reduced tariffs on EU pork imports, a response to European duties on Chinese electric vehicles. The new rates are between 4.9% and 19.8%, compared to previous higher rates. The decision offers partial relief for EU producers heavily dependent on Chinese markets. The European Commission remains concerned.
In a significant trade move, China has reduced tariffs on European Union pork imports, a decision perceived as a strategic response to the bloc's imposition of duties on Chinese electric vehicles. The reduced tariffs range from 4.9% to 19.8%, down from September's preliminary decision of 15.6% to 62.4%, China's Ministry of Commerce announced.
This development comes as a relief to major European pork exporters, such as Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, though they acknowledge that these tariffs will still impact their margins. The European Commission declared its intent to defend EU exporters, deeming China's investigation as based on "questionable allegations and insufficient evidence."
Furthermore, China is investigating EU dairy exports for subsidies and has tariffs on EU brandy. The recent dialogue on tariffs coincides with diplomatic visits from European leaders to Beijing, underlining China's ongoing strategic negotiations amidst weak domestic pork demand and falling prices.
