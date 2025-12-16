Left Menu

China Eases EU Pork Tariffs Amid Electric Vehicle Trade Tensions

China has reduced tariffs on EU pork imports, a response to European duties on Chinese electric vehicles. The new rates are between 4.9% and 19.8%, compared to previous higher rates. The decision offers partial relief for EU producers heavily dependent on Chinese markets. The European Commission remains concerned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:44 IST
China Eases EU Pork Tariffs Amid Electric Vehicle Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant trade move, China has reduced tariffs on European Union pork imports, a decision perceived as a strategic response to the bloc's imposition of duties on Chinese electric vehicles. The reduced tariffs range from 4.9% to 19.8%, down from September's preliminary decision of 15.6% to 62.4%, China's Ministry of Commerce announced.

This development comes as a relief to major European pork exporters, such as Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, though they acknowledge that these tariffs will still impact their margins. The European Commission declared its intent to defend EU exporters, deeming China's investigation as based on "questionable allegations and insufficient evidence."

Furthermore, China is investigating EU dairy exports for subsidies and has tariffs on EU brandy. The recent dialogue on tariffs coincides with diplomatic visits from European leaders to Beijing, underlining China's ongoing strategic negotiations amidst weak domestic pork demand and falling prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025