Left Menu

Rupee Hits New Low Amidst Trade Tensions with US

The Indian rupee has reached a new record low of 91.14 against the US dollar, influenced by a widening trade gap and developments in the India-US trade deal. Experts predict the currency may further depreciate. The RBI continues to monitor market volatility but has yet to intervene significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:13 IST
Rupee Hits New Low Amidst Trade Tensions with US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee slumped to an unprecedented low, breaking past the 91-a-dollar threshold, as concerns rise over an expanding trade deficit and new twists in the India-US trade discussions.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary attributed the depreciation to both the increasing trade deficit and recent developments in trade talks with the US. Meanwhile, analysts forecast the rupee could weaken further, potentially hitting 92 per dollar in the coming days.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains vigilant, monitoring international market trends and volatility, although direct intervention in the forex market has been limited thus far. The impact of the rupee's devaluation on the economy is mixed, enhancing export competitiveness but raising import costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025