FAA Warns Airlines of Venezuelan Airspace Risks

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued a warning to airlines regarding increased security risks when flying over Venezuela. This advisory follows similar warnings amidst a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, highlighting potential threats to aircraft during all phases of flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 01:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has once again cautioned major airlines about flying over Venezuela, citing a 'worsening security situation.' This follows previous warnings and is linked to mounting U.S. military presence in the region.

The FAA notice emphasized potential risks to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflights, arrivals, and departures, as well as aircraft grounded at airports within Venezuela.

This advisory arrives amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, further heightening tensions in the southern Caribbean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

