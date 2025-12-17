FAA Warns Airlines of Venezuelan Airspace Risks

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has once again cautioned major airlines about flying over Venezuela, citing a 'worsening security situation.' This follows previous warnings and is linked to mounting U.S. military presence in the region.

The FAA notice emphasized potential risks to aircraft at all altitudes, including overflights, arrivals, and departures, as well as aircraft grounded at airports within Venezuela.

This advisory arrives amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to unseat Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, further heightening tensions in the southern Caribbean.

