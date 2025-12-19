Left Menu

LatentForce Secures $1.7M to Revolutionize Enterprise Code Migration

LatentForce, an AI-native platform focused on large-scale enterprise code migration, has secured $1.7M in seed funding to enhance its proprietary models and expand globally. The platform helps organizations modernize outdated software efficiently, aiming to transform the billion-dollar market of legacy technology with AI-driven solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:02 IST
LatentForce, a Bengaluru-based AI-native platform aiming to transform large-scale enterprise code migrations and software modernisation, has garnered $1.7 million in seed funding, co-led by Ideaspring Capital and Yali Capital. This influx of capital will aid in refining LatentForce's cutting-edge migration models while supporting its global expansion efforts.

Led by Founder and CEO Aravind Jayendran, LatentForce focuses on alleviating the widespread issue of technical debt in enterprises through AI-driven solutions. Unlike traditional tools designed for individual developers, LatentForce is tailored for large-scale operations, using Small Language Models (SLMs) to enhance accuracy and security in software overhauls.

The company's approach has already attracted significant interest from businesses within BFSI and SaaS sectors in India and the US, hinting at the growing demand for innovative migration solutions. The founders of LatentForce leverage a combination of deep-tech research and practical engineering experience to address the complexities of modern enterprise systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

