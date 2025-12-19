AI Decoys and Cyber Espionage: Inside the New Frontline

In a startling development, Russian technology companies involved in defense applications have been targeted by a cyber espionage group using AI-generated decoy documents. Nicole Fishbein, a senior security researcher at cybersecurity firm Intezer, revealed the discovery, shedding light on how AI tools can be adapted for high-stakes hacking operations.

The group, tracked as 'Paper Werewolf' or GOFFEE, has reportedly focused primarily on Russian targets, possibly linked to Ukraine's military efforts. The campaign represents an aggressive cyber strategy amid ongoing delicate peace negotiations in Russia's war on Ukraine.

Fishbein's analysis, which identifies accessible AI tools as key elements in these attacks, warns of the technology's potential misuse. Meanwhile, the hacking group's methods offer valuable insight into espionage targeting Russia's defense industry, including air defense systems and supply chains.

