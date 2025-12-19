Global Markets Rise as BOJ's Rate Hike Shakes Yen

On Friday, global markets experienced notable gains as technology stocks boosted Wall Street and the yen weakened following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to raise interest rates to a three-decade high. The BOJ left the possibility of further tightening open, impacting global markets.

Oil prices also rose amid geopolitical concerns, particularly regarding potential supply disruptions from Venezuela, as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action. Meanwhile, U.S. economic indicators presented a mixed picture, with a slight increase in home sales and consumer sentiment data falling short of expectations.

In currency markets, the yen declined against the dollar, driving speculation about possible official intervention. U.S. Treasury yields rose in line with global trends, influenced by strategic decisions from central banks globally. Investors remain vigilant about the potential implications for future economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)