Global Markets Rise as BOJ's Rate Hike Shakes Yen
Global markets saw gains, with technology boosting Wall Street and the yen weakening following the Bank of Japan's interest rate hike. Oil prices increased amid concerns over Venezuela, and U.S. economic indicators showed mixed performance. Investors are closely watching global economic policies and developments.
On Friday, global markets experienced notable gains as technology stocks boosted Wall Street and the yen weakened following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) decision to raise interest rates to a three-decade high. The BOJ left the possibility of further tightening open, impacting global markets.
Oil prices also rose amid geopolitical concerns, particularly regarding potential supply disruptions from Venezuela, as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at possible military action. Meanwhile, U.S. economic indicators presented a mixed picture, with a slight increase in home sales and consumer sentiment data falling short of expectations.
In currency markets, the yen declined against the dollar, driving speculation about possible official intervention. U.S. Treasury yields rose in line with global trends, influenced by strategic decisions from central banks globally. Investors remain vigilant about the potential implications for future economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
