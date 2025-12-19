Unveiling the Epstein Files: A Political Storm Brews

The U.S. Justice Department is under pressure as it approaches a Friday deadline to release a vast collection of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, following a law pushed through Congress. Despite initial resistance from Trump's administration, the law compels transparency in a politically sensitive case.

While the department plans to release hundreds of thousands of documents, officials caution that not all files will be made public. This selective disclosure aims to protect victim privacy and avoid hindering ongoing investigations, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The situation remains politically charged, as Trump's supporters voice dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of the Epstein dossier. The ongoing scrutiny may impact upcoming elections, with a recent poll showing mixed approval ratings for Trump among Republican voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)