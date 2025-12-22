Nova Post's Wartime Resilience: Delivering Hope Amidst Chaos

In the face of relentless challenges, Nova Post is emerging as a symbol of endurance and innovation in war-torn Ukraine. Amidst daily sirens and missile strikes, this postal service giant continues to deliver, adapting its operations to overcoming blackouts and operational disruptions.

Founded in 2001, Nova Post has grown significantly, overcoming the grip of state-owned postal services. Now, even during wartime, the company sends 1.5 million parcels daily, supporting not only Ukraine's internal commerce but also its diaspora across Europe.

With operations now spanning 16 countries, Nova Post has maintained an ambitious growth agenda. The resilience of its operations, characterized by innovative adaptations like generator installations and festive packaging inspired by Ukrainian Vytynanka, underscores its role as a bastion of hope and continuity for the people of Ukraine.

