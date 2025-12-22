BJP Challenges Telangana's Anti-Hate Speech Bill

The BJP in Telangana is raising objections to the proposed anti-hate speech legislation introduced by the ruling Congress government. State BJP president N Ramchander Rao has accused the Congress of using hate speech for political gains and targeting BJP leaders through the legislative proposal.

Rao highlighted remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, questioning whether they too constitute hate speech. He alleged that similar bills in Congress states aim to harass BJP workers. He cautioned that the proposed bill is a deliberate ploy to suppress the BJP's political activities.

Rao also commented on former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's reappearance in public life, stating his presence holds no significant impact in the current political scenario in Telangana, alluding to past corruption allegations associated with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)