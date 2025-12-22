Fabtech Technologies Expands Horizons with UAE Subsidiary

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is expanding its global footprint with the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates. The new entity, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE, will launch with a capital of up to AED 1,00,000, entirely held by the parent company.

Focused on manufacturing partitions, the UAE branch will cater to group entities and clients within India, harnessing the business potential afforded by the UAE-India trade framework. This venture underscores Fabtech's commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities.

The establishment of the subsidiary marks a strategic related party transaction, although the promoters have clarified that their interest ceases at the point of incorporation, with funding sourced via cash for the pay-up share capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)