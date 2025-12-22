Fabtech Technologies Expands Horizons with UAE Subsidiary
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is set to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE to manufacture partitions, primarily for supply to group entities and Indian clients. This strategic move aims to utilize the UAE-India trade framework, with the investment made through cash subscription.
- Country:
- India
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is expanding its global footprint with the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates. The new entity, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms-FZE, will launch with a capital of up to AED 1,00,000, entirely held by the parent company.
Focused on manufacturing partitions, the UAE branch will cater to group entities and clients within India, harnessing the business potential afforded by the UAE-India trade framework. This venture underscores Fabtech's commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities.
The establishment of the subsidiary marks a strategic related party transaction, although the promoters have clarified that their interest ceases at the point of incorporation, with funding sourced via cash for the pay-up share capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)