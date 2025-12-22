Drama on the Tracks: Man Arrested for Pushing Student from Train

A shocking incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai as a man allegedly pushed a teenage student from a moving train because she objected to his unauthorized entry into a women's compartment, police reported on Monday.

The 18-year-old student, Shweta Mahadik, was fortuitously pulled to safety by some workers after falling onto the tracks, averting a near-disaster. The assailant, Shaikh Akhtar Nawas, entered the ladies' section of the train between Panvel and Kharghar stations on the morning of December 18. Confronted by passengers, he allegedly pushed Mahadik from the running train.

Authorities were alerted, and Shaikh was apprehended upon the train's arrival at the next station. Charged with attempted murder, he was taken into custody by Panvel GRP. Police revealed Shaikh is homeless, undergoing mental health treatment, while Mahadik is recovering in a private hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)