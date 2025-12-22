Left Menu

Drama on the Tracks: Man Arrested for Pushing Student from Train

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pushing a teenager from a train in Navi Mumbai. Shaikh Akhtar Nawas panicked when confronted by women passengers about his unauthorized presence in a ladies compartment, leading to the dangerous act. The victim, Shweta Mahadik, survived and is recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:19 IST
Drama on the Tracks: Man Arrested for Pushing Student from Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai as a man allegedly pushed a teenage student from a moving train because she objected to his unauthorized entry into a women's compartment, police reported on Monday.

The 18-year-old student, Shweta Mahadik, was fortuitously pulled to safety by some workers after falling onto the tracks, averting a near-disaster. The assailant, Shaikh Akhtar Nawas, entered the ladies' section of the train between Panvel and Kharghar stations on the morning of December 18. Confronted by passengers, he allegedly pushed Mahadik from the running train.

Authorities were alerted, and Shaikh was apprehended upon the train's arrival at the next station. Charged with attempted murder, he was taken into custody by Panvel GRP. Police revealed Shaikh is homeless, undergoing mental health treatment, while Mahadik is recovering in a private hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025