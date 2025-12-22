India's IT Sector Bounces Back: A Surge in Job Demand for 2025

The IT sector in India is demonstrating robust recovery in 2025, with total job demand climbing to 1.8 million roles, a rise of 16% over the previous year. This resurgence highlights renewed hiring momentum across the industry, according to a report by Quess Corp.

The report notes significant contributions from Global Capability Centres, accounting for 27% of the total demand in 2025, an increase from 15% in 2024. Despite selective hiring by Product and SaaS firms, IT services and consulting witnessed modest growth, while startup hiring slumped to low single digits due to funding limitations.

Mid-career professionals (4-10 years experience) dominated the hiring landscape, making up 65% of total hiring. India's IT workforce is shifting towards productivity-ready talent, with AI, cloud, and cybersecurity skills garnering strong interest. The momentum is expected to continue into 2026, with specialised digital roles leading the charge.