India's IT Sector Bounces Back: A Surge in Job Demand for 2025

In 2025, India's IT sector saw a 16% rise in job demand, reaching 1.8 million roles. Global Capability Centres played a major role, and mid-career professionals were most sought after. The focus remained on AI, cloud, and cybersecurity skills, with a positive outlook for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:06 IST
The IT sector in India is demonstrating robust recovery in 2025, with total job demand climbing to 1.8 million roles, a rise of 16% over the previous year. This resurgence highlights renewed hiring momentum across the industry, according to a report by Quess Corp.

The report notes significant contributions from Global Capability Centres, accounting for 27% of the total demand in 2025, an increase from 15% in 2024. Despite selective hiring by Product and SaaS firms, IT services and consulting witnessed modest growth, while startup hiring slumped to low single digits due to funding limitations.

Mid-career professionals (4-10 years experience) dominated the hiring landscape, making up 65% of total hiring. India's IT workforce is shifting towards productivity-ready talent, with AI, cloud, and cybersecurity skills garnering strong interest. The momentum is expected to continue into 2026, with specialised digital roles leading the charge.

