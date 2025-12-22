Left Menu

Kinetic Watts & Volts Partners with Jio Things for Next-Gen Connected EVs

Kinetic Watts & Volts has teamed up with Jio Things to enhance its upcoming electric vehicles with advanced connected mobility features. The partnership aims to mainstream these vehicles in India by integrating voice-assisted controls and IoT technologies, creating a comprehensive connected automotive ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kinetic Watts & Volts announced a strategic alliance with Jio Platforms' Jio Things for innovating the next-gen connected electric vehicles. The collaboration focuses on embedding cutting-edge technology into future models, enhancing the digital experience for various customer demographics.

This venture will see the integration of voice-assisted controls and IoT-powered advanced features into Kinetic's upcoming EVs. Jio Things, with its robust IoT platform, provides comprehensive connectivity, ensuring that vehicles come equipped with the latest in smart technology.

The aim is to make connected electric vehicles more accessible and technologically advanced, fostering a new era of smart mobility in India. Both companies are committed to transforming how vehicles interact with users, aiming for a seamless integration of technology into everyday commutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

