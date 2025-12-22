Left Menu

Digital Overload: The Growing Concern of Child Addiction to Online Platforms

A recent survey by LocalCircles reveals that children in urban India are increasingly becoming addicted to online platforms like social media and gaming. Many parents support mandatory Aadhaar authentication for age verification. Emotional impacts include impatience and aggression. Parents and children feel better connections when devices are put aside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:39 IST
Digital Overload: The Growing Concern of Child Addiction to Online Platforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A survey conducted by LocalCircles has highlighted a growing concern among urban Indian parents about their children's addiction to online platforms such as social media and gaming. The survey, which gathered responses from over 57,000 parents across 302 districts, found that many children spend more than six hours on their mobile phones daily.

The survey results indicate that 25% of parents advocate for mandatory Aadhaar authentication for age verification on online platforms as part of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. In terms of emotional effects, 61% of parents observed increased impatience in their children, while 58% noticed aggression.

Furthermore, a study by Vivo suggests that spending time without phones enhances parent-child relationships. Children feel admired when their phones are set aside, though many parents struggle with habitual phone checking due to work demands.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025