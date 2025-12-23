Russia's Digital Clampdown: WhatsApp's Struggle

WhatsApp is facing mounting criticism in Russia, accused of flouting local laws and risking a potential ban. This move comes as Russian authorities try to control private communications for over 100 million users, particularly as the holiday season approaches.

This tension echoes broader disputes between foreign tech firms and Russia, heightened after the 2022 Ukraine invasion. Russia has already blocked or slowed services like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, levying penalties on non-compliant platforms.

Russia's clampdown includes advocating for the state-backed messenger app MAX, perceived by critics as a surveillance tool. However, the government defends it as a solution to enhance citizens' daily lives. The ongoing tension underscores the friction between security concerns and the right to personal privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)