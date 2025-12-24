Left Menu

Waymo's Response: Navigating Challenges of AI-Driven Streets

Waymo is updating its self-driving software and emergency protocols following a San Francisco power outage causing robotaxi stalls. Intended updates aim to improve response to traffic light failures and address congestion issues. Both CPUC and NHTSA are investigating related concerns and practices.

24-12-2025
Alphabet unit Waymo announced plans to overhaul its self-driving software and emergency response protocols. This comes after a widespread power outage in San Francisco last Saturday caused its fleet to stall, creating traffic disruptions.

During the outage, videos showed Waymo's robotaxis halted at intersections with hazard lights. While the vehicles can handle non-functional traffic signals, the outage led to increased confirmation requests that contributed to citywide congestion.

Waymo is adjusting its protocols for better efficiency and emergency preparedness. Both the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are scrutinizing Waymo's practices following recent operational concerns in several states.

